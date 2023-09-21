One of TV’s greatest shows is finally on Netflix—it proves war is no Call of Duty game

War. War never changes. Although this quote is most notably used in the Fallout franchise, it perfectly sums up the unwavering brutality of war, which many games, including Call of Duty, try to depict. But, a recently added show on Netflix arguably does the best job of doing so.

Netflix, like many other streaming services, is constantly updating its offerings, adding new shows and movies, while removing some at the same time. On Sept. 15, Band of Brothers made its way onto the platform. Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg’s HBO production is to this day seen as one of the best and also most brutal and truthful images of war ever adapted on screen.

The show follows the story of the “Easy” Company, who were the second battalion in the 506 Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division. The 11 episodes of the series begin with the “Easy” Company’s training and follow them through D-Day, Operation Market Garden, Battle of the Bulge, and more historic battles, as they fight to liberate Europe from Nazi Germany.

Band of Brothers and The Pacific, two incredible portraits of World War II produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, are now streaming. pic.twitter.com/coG66ZTGNk — Netflix (@netflix) September 15, 2023

Band of Brothers was based on a book written by Stephen E. Ambrose of the same name in 1992. It stars numerous actors who were already well-known or had their breakthrough with the show, like Damian Lewis, Michael Cudlitz, David Schwimmer, Scott Grimes, and more.

The American war drama was released back in 2001 but is still widely recognized as one of the best series in television history. It tries its best to paint the true image of war, often showing cruelty, anxiety, fear, and other horrors of war.

While a few popular FPS franchises try to depict war, like Call of Duty or Battlefield, none of them have ever come close to Band of Brothers. But then, on the other hand, you’re trying to actually have fun and some gameplay when playing—not hiding yourself in trenches for days while starving and freezing to death.

If you’re a fan of war-related topics and still haven’t somehow watched Band of Brothers, we highly recommend you do so. Besides Netflix, the show is also available on HBO MAX, given it’s the service’s original production.

