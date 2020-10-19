Ninja’s Call of Duty settings and keybinds

Sneaky good.

Max Miceli
Screengrab via Ninja

The most-watched Twitch streamer from 2018 is back on the platform after spending nearly a year at Microsoft’s defunct outlet Mixer. And if you think all he’s still playing is Fortnite, you’d be gravely mistaken.

Since returning to Twitch, Ninja has played a variety of shooters, including Call of Duty, VALORANT, and Rogue Company. With the new Call of Duty title, Black Ops Cold War, coming out in less than a month, gamers should make sure they have their settings and keybinds maximized—and there are few, if any, players more worthy of copying than Ninja.

Ninja has garnered pop culture fame through his business savvy, but his gaming capabilities that are rooted in years of competitive Halo help him stand out as one of the most gifted shooting game players in the world. 

You won’t be able to start playing Black Ops Cold War until Nov. 13, but once you get logged in, it’s probably best that you take a glance at how Ninja sets his game up before you try to step into a lobby.

Ninja’s Call of Duty sensitivity settings

DPI
800		Sens
6.06		ADS Sens
Relative
ADS (High & Low Zoom)
1.00		Monitor Coefficient
1.33		Acceleration
0.00
Vert Sens. Multiplier
1.00		ADS Transitioning
Gradual		Smoothing
Disabled

Ninja’s Call of Duty keybinds

Reload
R		Prone
C		Crouch
Left Ctrl
Jump
Space		Use
E		Slide
V
Sprint
Left Shft		Toggle Fire Mode
B		Melee
Caps Lock
ADS
Right Mouse		Field Upgrade
X		Autorun
H
Armor Plate
4		Lethal Equipment
Mouse 5		Tactical Equipment
Mouse 4

Ninja’s video settings

Brightness
50.00		Field of View
100		Texture Res
High
Texture Filter
Low		Particle Quality
Low		Bullet Impacts
Enabled
Shadow Map Res
Low		Particle Lighting
Low		Tessellation
Near
Depth of Field
Enabled		World Motion Blur
Disabled		Weapon Motion Blur
Enabled