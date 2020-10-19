Ninja’s Call of Duty settings and keybinds

The most-watched Twitch streamer from 2018 is back on the platform after spending nearly a year at Microsoft’s defunct outlet Mixer. And if you think all he’s still playing is Fortnite, you’d be gravely mistaken.
Since returning to Twitch, Ninja has played a variety of shooters, including Call of Duty, VALORANT, and Rogue Company. With the new Call of Duty title, Black Ops Cold War, coming out in less than a month, gamers should make sure they have their settings and keybinds maximized—and there are few, if any, players more worthy of copying than Ninja.
Ninja has garnered pop culture fame through his business savvy, but his gaming capabilities that are rooted in years of competitive Halo help him stand out as one of the most gifted shooting game players in the world.
You won’t be able to start playing Black Ops Cold War until Nov. 13, but once you get logged in, it’s probably best that you take a glance at how Ninja sets his game up before you try to step into a lobby.
Ninja’s Call of Duty sensitivity settings
|DPI
800
|Sens
6.06
|ADS Sens
Relative
|ADS (High & Low Zoom)
1.00
|Monitor Coefficient
1.33
|Acceleration
0.00
|Vert Sens. Multiplier
1.00
|ADS Transitioning
Gradual
|Smoothing
Disabled
Ninja’s Call of Duty keybinds
|Reload
R
|Prone
C
|Crouch
Left Ctrl
|Jump
Space
|Use
E
|Slide
V
|Sprint
Left Shft
|Toggle Fire Mode
B
|Melee
Caps Lock
|ADS
Right Mouse
|Field Upgrade
X
|Autorun
H
|Armor Plate
4
|Lethal Equipment
Mouse 5
|Tactical Equipment
Mouse 4
Ninja’s video settings
|Brightness
50.00
|Field of View
100
|Texture Res
High
|Texture Filter
Low
|Particle Quality
Low
|Bullet Impacts
Enabled
|Shadow Map Res
Low
|Particle Lighting
Low
|Tessellation
Near
|Depth of Field
Enabled
|World Motion Blur
Disabled
|Weapon Motion Blur
Enabled