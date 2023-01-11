NICKMERCS’ Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 settings

NICKMERCS isn’t the first name that springs to mind when players are looking for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 settings to mimic. Maybe it was back in the day, but not since he’s found a new home in Apex Legends.
Still, some fans still can’t separate the battle royale king from the franchise. To them, he’s synonymous with it—even more so now Warzone 2 seems to be growing on him again. Plus, even though the times he plays it are few and far between, he still pops off hard, mowing down lobbies while yelling frantically to the bemusement of his fans.
All the more reason to mimic his settings, right?
If that sounds like your cup of tea, here’s everything you need to know about them, including controller and general settings, and CoD and Warzone video settings.
NICKMERCS’ MW2 and Warzone 2 settings
NICKMERCS uses the Scuf Reflex MFAM Edition controller. As for the settings, they are as follows:
Controller Settings
- BR Button Layout: Tactical
- Stick Layout Preset: Default
- Invert Vertical Look: Disabled
- Deadzone: 0.15
- Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6
- Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6
- ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom): 1.00
- ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom): 1.00
- Aim Response Curve Type: Standard
- Controller Vibration: Disabled
- Aim Assist: Standard
- Scale Aim Assist With FOV: Disabled
- Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee
- Weapon Mount Movement Exit: Enabled
- Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold
- Equipment Behavior: Toggle
- Use/Reload Behavior Contextual: Tap
- Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: Enabled
- Slide Behavior: Tap
- Auto Move Forward: Disabled
- Automatic Sprint: Automatic Sprint
- Vehicle Camera Recenter: Enabled
- Parachute Auto-Deploy: Enabled
General Settings
NICKMERCS has tweaked his general settings to suit his playstyle. It comes down to preference, afterall. But if you want to match them, they are as follows:
- Field of View: 107.00
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Brightness: 52.00
- Horizontal HUD Bounds: 100.00
- Vertical HUD Bounds: 100.00
- Colorblind Type: Disabled
- Colorblind Target: Disabled
- Mini Map Shape: Square
- Mini Map Rotation: Enabled
Video Settings
Like most competitive players, NICKMERCS uses video settings that emphasize performance over quality. So, while they may make things look subpar, they’ll maximize your FPS.
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Screen Refresh Rate: 240
- Display Resolution: 1920×1080
- Render Resolution: 100
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- Sync Every Frame (V-Sync): Disabled
- Custom Framerate Limit: Unlimited
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
Details and Textures
- Texture Resolution: High
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low
- Particle Quality: Low
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: Disabled
- Tessellation: All
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Disabled
- Streaming Quality: Low
Shadow and Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: Low
- Cache Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Cache Sun Shadows: Disabled
- Particle Lighting: Low
- DirectX Raytracing: Disabled
- Ambient Occlusion: Disabled
- Screen Space Reflection: Disabled
Post-Processing
- Anti-Aliasing: Off
- Depth of Field: Disabled
- Filmic Strength: 0.00
- World Motion Blur: Disabled
- Weapon Motion Blur: Disabled
- Film Grain: 0.00