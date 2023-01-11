NICKMERCS’ Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 settings

NICKMERCS isn’t the first name that springs to mind when players are looking for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 settings to mimic. Maybe it was back in the day, but not since he’s found a new home in Apex Legends.

Still, some fans still can’t separate the battle royale king from the franchise. To them, he’s synonymous with it—even more so now Warzone 2 seems to be growing on him again. Plus, even though the times he plays it are few and far between, he still pops off hard, mowing down lobbies while yelling frantically to the bemusement of his fans.

All the more reason to mimic his settings, right?

If that sounds like your cup of tea, here’s everything you need to know about them, including controller and general settings, and CoD and Warzone video settings.

Image via Activision

NICKMERCS’ MW2 and Warzone 2 settings

NICKMERCS uses the Scuf Reflex MFAM Edition controller. As for the settings, they are as follows:

Controller Settings

BR Button Layout: Tactical

Stick Layout Preset: Default

Invert Vertical Look: Disabled

Deadzone: 0.15

Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6

Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom): 1.00

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom): 1.00

Aim Response Curve Type: Standard

Controller Vibration: Disabled

Aim Assist: Standard

Scale Aim Assist With FOV: Disabled

Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee

Weapon Mount Movement Exit: Enabled

Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Equipment Behavior: Toggle

Use/Reload Behavior Contextual: Tap

Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: Enabled

Slide Behavior: Tap

Auto Move Forward: Disabled

Automatic Sprint: Automatic Sprint

Vehicle Camera Recenter: Enabled

Parachute Auto-Deploy: Enabled

General Settings

NICKMERCS has tweaked his general settings to suit his playstyle. It comes down to preference, afterall. But if you want to match them, they are as follows:

Field of View: 107.00

ADS Field of View: Affected

Brightness: 52.00

Horizontal HUD Bounds: 100.00

Vertical HUD Bounds: 100.00

Colorblind Type: Disabled

Colorblind Target: Disabled

Mini Map Shape: Square

Mini Map Rotation: Enabled

Image via Activision

Video Settings

Like most competitive players, NICKMERCS uses video settings that emphasize performance over quality. So, while they may make things look subpar, they’ll maximize your FPS.

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Screen Refresh Rate: 240

Display Resolution: 1920×1080

Render Resolution: 100

Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Sync Every Frame (V-Sync): Disabled

Custom Framerate Limit: Unlimited

Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

Details and Textures

Texture Resolution: High

Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low

Particle Quality: Low

Bullet Impacts & Sprays: Disabled

Tessellation: All

On-Demand Texture Streaming: Disabled

Streaming Quality: Low

Shadow and Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Cache Spot Shadows: Disabled

Cache Sun Shadows: Disabled

Particle Lighting: Low

DirectX Raytracing: Disabled

Ambient Occlusion: Disabled

Screen Space Reflection: Disabled

Post-Processing