NFL Alumni and ESTV host Esports Celebrity Challenge for COVID-19 relief

The NFL Alumni Association (NFLA) and ESTV are putting together an Esports Celebrity Challenge to raise money for COVID-19 relief today starting at 3:00 p.m. CT as popular athletes from traditional sports duke it out in an online Call of Duty: Warzone tournament.

The event will be taking place on ESTV digital and TV platforms, and Allied Esports, most known for its HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas and mobile HyperX Esports Truck gaming studio, will be in charge of producing the event.

While COVID-19 has affected many people’s lives across the globe, this particular event will be used to raise funds for underserved youth who have been forced to learn from home during the pandemic.

Funds raised for the NFL Alumni COVID-19 Relief Fund during the event will go toward providing those children technology required to keep their education going amid the pandemic.

“NFLA is excited to expand our commitment to esports as a bridge to serving our community,” NFLA Marketing Director Brent Reece said. “For the first time, we are proud to organize the Celebrity Challenge to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts.”

The event will be viewable across all four of the major gaming live stream platforms on ESTV’s Twitch, Mixer, Facebook, and YouTube channels.

The competition will include 32 players including L.A. Clippers forward Paul George, K.C. Royals outfielder Brett Phillips, Washington Mystics forward Aerial Powers, and former NFL running back Ahman Green. Players will be split into teams of four with the production crew interviewing players throughout the competition.