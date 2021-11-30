New image of Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera map reveals callouts

Which location do you think will be the new hot spot?

Call of Duty fans are looking forward to battling it out on Caldera, the new Warzone map coming in December. And now, you can prepare for your first drop with a detailed map that shows the significant areas of the new location.

Warzone players know the importance of picking the perfect place to drop at the start of a game. Landing in an isolated area can be a safe choice, but you’re less likely to find high-tier loot and items. Landing in a hot spot can help you find gear almost instantly, but you’ll have to fight every other player with the same idea.

❌ marks your drop.



Where will you be dropping? #Warzone pic.twitter.com/F9btJRH0Q0 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 30, 2021

The next Warzone map, Caldera, will likely provide the same experience. Players can start thinking about where they want to land since a detailed map of the new island was revealed today.

Caldera features 15 distinct sections that will likely provide different landing experiences. Section A, for example, is called Arsenal and seems like it might have plenty of buildings that could contain game-changing loot. The Fields area is a massive section of the map that appears to have large open areas and scattered farm buildings, which might make it harder to find loot in the early game.

Here’s a list of the areas on Caldera:

Arsenal Docks Runway Ruins Mines Peak Beachhead Village Lagoon Airfield Fields Sub Pen Power Plant Capital Resort

Caldera will be released on Dec. 9 for everyone, meaning players still have some time to prepare. If you own Vanguard, though, you can try out Caldera one day early on Dec. 8. Consider looking over this map before your first drop to better understand what to expect when you hit the ground.