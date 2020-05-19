Nadeshot: “Nobody would complain about skill-based matchmaking if you gave me a public rank”

Call of Duty‘s skill-based matchmaking has been the topic of heated debates around the game’s community, especially since the release of Warzone in March. But during a recent stream, 100 Thieves’ CEO Nadeshot said that these complaints wouldn’t be as prominent if players were given public ranks.

“Nobody would complain about SBMM if you gave me a public rank ” Nadeshot said. “The problem is [the rank you’re in] is imaginary, it’s invisible—the way they measure the players that they’re gonna match you against, no one knows what that is.”

Nadeshot has spoken up about the problems around skill-based matchmaking before. The 27-year-old said it doesn’t make sense that Call of Duty implemented skill-based matchmaking but won’t add a ranking system to go along with it.

“If you’re going to match me up against better players, why can’t I have a rank to be proud of and work toward?” he said in March, a couple of weeks after the game mode was officially released. Nadeshot also mentioned that he was constantly matched up against top-tier CoD talents and players who were at the top of the leaderboard.

Fellow streamers Marcel “BasicallyIDoWrk” Cunningham and CouRage agreed with him, saying that they’d love something to show for them increasing their MMR.

A lot of reasons.



1. It’s a hidden rank that they don’t acknowledge. I’d have no issue if I had a ranked ladder that I could show off.



2. There is no relief from it ever. Only sweaty try hard games. No chance for new fun guns to try or challenges cause you just get gunned. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) May 16, 2020

Ultimately, Warzone is a casual game mode that doesn’t seem too casual, especially with the introduction of ranked-like elements without an actual ranked mode or system involved. Activision may need to consider introducing a ranked mode to Warzone in the near future.