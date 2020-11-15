Nadeshot calls on Treyarch to “[dial] back” skill-based matchmaking in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

100 Thieves CEO Nadeshot called on Treyarch yesterday to reduce the skill-based matchmaking in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to avoid pushing players and content creators away.

“I know you’re probably tired of hearing about [skill-based matchmaking], but I truly believe it is imperative that Treyarch dials back the difficulty of lobbies,” Nadeshot said. “We’re gonna drive so many big creators away, these games have been no joke.”

Nadeshot also stated he does not mind playing against players at a similar skill level but prefers a ranking system that tells him where he stands globally.

Skill-based matchmaking is a controversial topic in the Call of Duty community. Some believe it gives new or inexperienced players a chance to enjoy the game by matching them with similarly skilled players. Others think it is unfair to highly skilled players because it guarantees each game will be intense, which can ruin the casual gaming experience.

Nadeshot used his experience in Cold War to illustrate how skill-based matchmaking can make it difficult to play the game for long periods since each game is stressful and intense at high levels. This takes away from the casual gaming experience and requires players to focus and try hard in each match.

The 100 Thieves CEO also suggested having an available rank system that shows where players stand instead of having this information hidden. This would give players a rank to be proud of instead of simply placing them against similarly talented enemies.

Some fans would prefer the skill-based matchmaking system to be removed entirely from public matches to avoid every game being intense. This would allow players to use random weapons and attachments for fun without worrying about being dominated. But this would make new players play against tough opponents, which could potentially ruin their experience.

It is unclear if Treyarch intends to adjust the matchmaking system in Cold War, but there is a vocal population of the community calling for change.