MW3’s spawn points look like they could use some work on launch day

One of the main complaints about Modern Warfare 3’s beta, the inconsistent spawn points, was addressed in the game’s launch day patch notes—or so we thought.

The new Call of Duty is available to play in some regions already, and players are “traveling” to experience it a day early. But some have found that the spawn point changes may have not taken hold yet, or there’s just simply more work to be done.

Content creator Nixstah posted a video today of his experience playing MW3 multiplayer on the map Quarry, one of 16 maps returning from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2. And it’s pure mayhem, and quite frightening in a way that may turn some people off from trying out multiplayer this weekend.

As you can see in the video above, players on both teams are constantly spawning in the same exact spot over and over again, leading to a whole lot of “dude” and “bro” from Nixstah as he sprays his Striker SMG for some easy kills.

The patch notes say Sledgehammer “added spawn anchors to many maps in order to influence the flow of combat in the direction of each map’s intended design.” I could be wrong, but I don’t think all 12 players spawning in the same spot is intended.

This is a fun clip but obviously should not be happening on launch day. Perhaps Quarry is a map that still needs some spawn changes, or maybe this was a freak occurrence. But either way, it’s not a good look for MW3 in the hours ahead of the world getting their hands on it.

The launch day patch notes say spawns were tweaked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

MW3’s multiplayer and Zombies servers launch on console worldwide at midnight local time and at 11pm CT on PC via Steam or Battle.net.