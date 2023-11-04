MW3 Precious Cargo mission: All weapon and item locations

Don’t feel confined to the stealth restraints of the MW3 campaign. Find your own version of Farah’s Precious Cargo and light up the port with weapons and field upgrades.

MW3’s open combat missions (OCMs) are all about exploration, similar to Warzone and DMZ. Rather than set missions that require stealth to complete, you can tackle OCMs however you please. Precious Cargo is a stealth mission on the surface, but by finding weapons and items, things can get loud real fast if you decide that stealth just isn’t for you.

MW3: Precious Cargo guide

Why does Soap look like Zac Efron in these cutscenes? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open combat missions are a bit of a weird one. Giving off obvious DLC vibes, players can free roam a campaign mission map, switch out their loadouts, and pick up new killstreaks. The Precious Cargo mission has clear objectives: Find the GPS tracker, locate the containers, and retrieve the manifest.

But the weirdest thing about this mission in particular is the lack of suppressive weapons given. You start with a gutter knife, throwing knives, and can pick up a heartbeat sensor. Most options for your loadout are unsuppressed as you pick them up during mission progression.

There are a total of 21 weapons and items on Precious Cargo. These include Supply Crates with weapons and field upgrades. We highly recommended Recruit or Regular difficulty to get all weapons and items in open combat missions. Enemies are placed throughout the docks and cargo containers. The mission starts on the far west side, with two primary objectives on the north and east side of the docks.

MW3: Precious Cargo weapons and items

All items in the Precious Cargo mission. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure that you are looking at your map throughout this mission. The main areas to check for weapons and items are at the primary objective POIs (points of interest). These are shown on the map via white question mark icons.

Supply Boxes are also visible as yellow crates with black question marks if you haven’t opened them. These will change into the white icon with a black pistol icon after opening the corresponding Supply Box.

Items key for all missions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Below, we’ll dive into every Supply Crate location to find all the collectibles for the Precious Cargo open combat mission in Modern Warfare 3.

Precious Cargo weapon supply crates

Expedite 12 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports PILA location. Screenshot by Dot Esports 556 Icarus location. Screenshot by Dot Esports RPK location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Pulemyot 762 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Victus XMR location. Screenshot by Dot Esports ISO Hemlok location. Screenshot by Dot Esports WSP Swarm and MTZ-556 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports MTZ-556 and WSP Swarm location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Riva-9 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Bas-B location. Screenshot by Dot Esports GS Magna location. Screenshot by Dot Esports STB-556 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Signal 50 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Bryson 800 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports RGL-80 location. Screenshot by Dot Esports KVD Enforcer location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Weapon Map Coordinates Location Silenced Expedite 12 D7 Inside container on upper level PILA E7 On top of building 556 Icarus E7 Inside building, next to double doors RPK G7 In tower, third floor Pulemyot 762 G7 In tower, third floor Explosive Victus XMR G7 In tower, on roof Silenced ISO Hemlok I5 Inside building on the map perimeter (East) Silenced WSP Swarm D6 Inside container that needs opening MTZ-556 D6 Inside container that needs opening Silenced Rival-9 E5 On top of containers, ascend to the highpoint on the north side of the area and drop down to open the Supply Crate. Bas-B D4 On top of containers GS Magna C4 Supply Crate on the floor, at a dead end of containers Hybrid STB-556 F4 Inside building Signal 50 G4 Ascend the crane and use the ladder or parachute to drop down onto the platform with the Supply Crate KVD Enforcer G3 In the ship’s lower sector RGL-80 F2 In ship’s upper sector Incendiary Bryson 800 F2 In ship’s upper sector, close to GPS Tracker

Precious Cargo field upgrade locations

Snapshot Pulse location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Recon Drone location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Heartbeat Censor location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Munitions Box location. Screenshot by Dot Esports