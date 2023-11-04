MW3 Precious Cargo mission: All weapon and item locations

Don’t feel confined to the stealth restraints of the MW3 campaign. Find your own version of Farah’s Precious Cargo and light up the port with weapons and field upgrades.
MW3’s open combat missions (OCMs) are all about exploration, similar to Warzone and DMZ. Rather than set missions that require stealth to complete, you can tackle OCMs however you please. Precious Cargo is a stealth mission on the surface, but by finding weapons and items, things can get loud real fast if you decide that stealth just isn’t for you.
MW3: Precious Cargo guide
Open combat missions are a bit of a weird one. Giving off obvious DLC vibes, players can free roam a campaign mission map, switch out their loadouts, and pick up new killstreaks. The Precious Cargo mission has clear objectives: Find the GPS tracker, locate the containers, and retrieve the manifest.
But the weirdest thing about this mission in particular is the lack of suppressive weapons given. You start with a gutter knife, throwing knives, and can pick up a heartbeat sensor. Most options for your loadout are unsuppressed as you pick them up during mission progression.
There are a total of 21 weapons and items on Precious Cargo. These include Supply Crates with weapons and field upgrades. We highly recommended Recruit or Regular difficulty to get all weapons and items in open combat missions. Enemies are placed throughout the docks and cargo containers. The mission starts on the far west side, with two primary objectives on the north and east side of the docks.
MW3: Precious Cargo weapons and items
Make sure that you are looking at your map throughout this mission. The main areas to check for weapons and items are at the primary objective POIs (points of interest). These are shown on the map via white question mark icons.
Supply Boxes are also visible as yellow crates with black question marks if you haven’t opened them. These will change into the white icon with a black pistol icon after opening the corresponding Supply Box.
Below, we’ll dive into every Supply Crate location to find all the collectibles for the Precious Cargo open combat mission in Modern Warfare 3.
Precious Cargo weapon supply crates
|Weapon
|Map Coordinates
|Location
|Silenced Expedite 12
|D7
|Inside container on upper level
|PILA
|E7
|On top of building
|556 Icarus
|E7
|Inside building, next to double doors
|RPK
|G7
|In tower, third floor
|Pulemyot 762
|G7
|In tower, third floor
|Explosive Victus XMR
|G7
|In tower, on roof
|Silenced ISO Hemlok
|I5
|Inside building on the map perimeter (East)
|Silenced WSP Swarm
|D6
|Inside container that needs opening
|MTZ-556
|D6
|Inside container that needs opening
|Silenced Rival-9
|E5
|On top of containers, ascend to the highpoint on the north side of the area and drop down to open the Supply Crate.
|Bas-B
|D4
|On top of containers
|GS Magna
|C4
|Supply Crate on the floor, at a dead end of containers
|Hybrid STB-556
|F4
|Inside building
|Signal 50
|G4
|Ascend the crane and use the ladder or parachute to drop down onto the platform with the Supply Crate
|KVD Enforcer
|G3
|In the ship’s lower sector
|RGL-80
|F2
|In ship’s upper sector
|Incendiary Bryson 800
|F2
|In ship’s upper sector, close to GPS Tracker
Precious Cargo field upgrade locations
|Field Upgrade
|Map Coordinates
|Location
|Snapshot Pulse
|E7
|Inside building, on east side
|Recon Drone
|D6
|Inside container
|Heartbeat Censor
|D7
|Inside container
|Munitions Box
|H7
|In tower, ground floor