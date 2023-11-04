MW3 Precious Cargo mission: All weapon and item locations

A gutter knife is enough for Farah.

MW3 Precious Cargo mission: Saga and Alex end cutscene
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Don’t feel confined to the stealth restraints of the MW3 campaign. Find your own version of Farah’s Precious Cargo and light up the port with weapons and field upgrades.

MW3’s open combat missions (OCMs) are all about exploration, similar to Warzone and DMZ. Rather than set missions that require stealth to complete, you can tackle OCMs however you please. Precious Cargo is a stealth mission on the surface, but by finding weapons and items, things can get loud real fast if you decide that stealth just isn’t for you.

MW3: Precious Cargo guide

Soap, Garrick, and Ghost in MW3: Precious Cargo mission cutscene
Why does Soap look like Zac Efron in these cutscenes? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open combat missions are a bit of a weird one. Giving off obvious DLC vibes, players can free roam a campaign mission map, switch out their loadouts, and pick up new killstreaks. The Precious Cargo mission has clear objectives: Find the GPS tracker, locate the containers, and retrieve the manifest.

But the weirdest thing about this mission in particular is the lack of suppressive weapons given. You start with a gutter knife, throwing knives, and can pick up a heartbeat sensor. Most options for your loadout are unsuppressed as you pick them up during mission progression.

There are a total of 21 weapons and items on Precious Cargo. These include Supply Crates with weapons and field upgrades. We highly recommended Recruit or Regular difficulty to get all weapons and items in open combat missions. Enemies are placed throughout the docks and cargo containers. The mission starts on the far west side, with two primary objectives on the north and east side of the docks.

MW3: Precious Cargo weapons and items

MW3: All weapons and items on Precious Cargo map
All items in the Precious Cargo mission. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure that you are looking at your map throughout this mission. The main areas to check for weapons and items are at the primary objective POIs (points of interest). These are shown on the map via white question mark icons.

Supply Boxes are also visible as yellow crates with black question marks if you haven’t opened them. These will change into the white icon with a black pistol icon after opening the corresponding Supply Box.

Mission Items key in MW3
Items key for all missions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Below, we’ll dive into every Supply Crate location to find all the collectibles for the Precious Cargo open combat mission in Modern Warfare 3.

Precious Cargo weapon supply crates

WeaponMap CoordinatesLocation
Silenced Expedite 12D7Inside container on upper level
PILAE7On top of building
556 IcarusE7Inside building, next to double doors
RPKG7In tower, third floor
Pulemyot 762G7In tower, third floor
Explosive Victus XMRG7In tower, on roof
Silenced ISO HemlokI5Inside building on the map perimeter (East)
Silenced WSP SwarmD6Inside container that needs opening
MTZ-556D6Inside container that needs opening
Silenced Rival-9E5On top of containers, ascend to the highpoint on the north side of the area and drop down to open the Supply Crate.
Bas-BD4On top of containers
GS MagnaC4Supply Crate on the floor, at a dead end of containers
Hybrid STB-556F4Inside building
Signal 50G4Ascend the crane and use the ladder or parachute to drop down onto the platform with the Supply Crate
KVD EnforcerG3In the ship’s lower sector
RGL-80F2In ship’s upper sector
Incendiary Bryson 800F2In ship’s upper sector, close to GPS Tracker

Precious Cargo field upgrade locations

Field UpgradeMap CoordinatesLocation
Snapshot Pulse E7Inside building, on east side
Recon Drone D6Inside container
Heartbeat Censor D7Inside container
Munitions Box H7In tower, ground floor

