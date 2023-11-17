MW3 players beg devs to fix ‘annoying’ mouse issue that’s plagued new CoD since beta

Modern Warfare 3 players banded together this week to beg the developers to fix yet another issue, with this one impacting mouse acceleration.

Normally, mouse acceleration is a feature that makes the mouse sensitivity change automatically based on how quickly a player moves the cursor or crosshair. This can make it feel like the cursor speeds up or slows down at odd times. Most players of first-person shooter games don’t like this, as it can lead to accuracy problems.

One player who has been experiencing the issue described it as incredibly frustrating. They said that when trying to aim down the sights, it’s very hard to make small adjustments. Sometimes the crosshair doesn’t move at all, and other times it moves too much, which makes everything feel strange. The fact that it’s always on and can’t be turned off is a big problem. Even worse, others added, it’s actually been around since the beta.

For some, this issue has made them stop using mouse and keyboard in matches. They say the problem makes playing with a mouse and keyboard even less appealing compared to using a controller, which also has the advantage of aim assist.

For others, it’s beginning to put them off the new CoD game entirely.

Some players have been searching for a solution since it popped up in the beta and might have found one too. There’s a file called “options.4.cod23.cst,” which can be found by going to Documents, then Call of Duty, and then Players. Inside that file, there’s a line that reads “RendererWorkerCount.” Some have found that changing its value to half of the total number of cores in their computer seems to solve the problem.

But this doesn’t change the fact they’ve been asking the devs to provide an official fix for some time now and gone unnoticed, even past launch.

Some even claim the developers originally had this issue listed on their MW3 Trello workboard a while back but removed it, suggesting they knew about the problem and might have thought they fixed it through some patch or update.

Clearly, that hasn’t happened though, and CoD fans are fed up.