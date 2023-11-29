MW3 players are asking for one major change to compensate for game’s higher TTK

Modern Warfare 3 players are always quick to voice their opinions about the game, both positive and negative. And one recent discussion among the community had a little bit of both.

MW3’s main selling points included classic maps and new guns but also faster movement and a higher time-to-kill (TTK) compared to 2022’s Modern Warfare 2, addressing a complaint that many players had. And while the movement and TTK have been praised by most, there’s an issue that has cropped up as a result, according to some players.

CoD fans seem to enjoy the TTK, but with one caveat. Image via Activision

In a recent thread on the MW3 Reddit page, gamers came together to discuss that while they enjoy the higher TTK compared to MW2, some think the health regeneration speed in the latest CoD title is a bit slow in comparison. For reference, MW3 base multiplayer health is 150 like in Warzone, compared to MW2 multiplayer’s 100.

“You have a gunfight with an enemy, the enemy hurts you, you win the gunfight, you wait for your health to regen, a different enemy engages you, and because you’re still hurt from the first gunfight, he kills you,” the original poster said. If it sounds familiar, it should because that’s kind of MW3 multiplayer in a nutshell.

“I don’t know about you, but I experience that scenario quite regularly, where it just feels like the health recovery time holds me back in certain situations,” they said. “It’s amplified in this game because the movement speed is really fast, and the health is a bit higher.”

They were quick to point out that the Stim tactical item is in the game, which boosts health regeneration, but said “you shouldn’t be forced to use them.”

The discussion in the thread is ongoing, but I have to agree with the sentiment. I often feel like reloading in MW3 is a death sentence due to the speed of both the health regen and enemy players. I think a slightly quicker speed for health regen may be a welcome addition to the game, with some balancing around it to make things even.

While MW3 has been getting slammed by reviews, Activision has been touting it as a success for player retention. And most players who have been vocal about the game’s multiplayer on social media seem to be enjoying most of what they play, outside of skill-based matchmaking and a few gripes. With a few slight tweaks like a change to health regen, for example, it could end up being one of the franchise favorites in recent memory.