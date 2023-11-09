MW3 isn’t even out yet, but Activision is already talking about season one

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 won’t be available for most players until late tonight, but that isn’t stopping Activision from looking past launch and into season one.

While New Zealanders and those who have traveled there digitally are enjoying MW3’s multiplayer offerings as you read this, many are waiting for the full launch. And while we wait, Activision wants you to get hyped for the first content season coming next month.

#MW3 launch tomorrow is only the beginning. Season 1 is around the corner, and will be packed with even more 👇



🗺 3 All-New 6v6 Core MP Maps and more

🤝 Gunfight, All or Nothing, and more MP Modes

🔫 More story and secrets to discover in #ModernWarfareZombies

🏆 All-New… — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 9, 2023

That “even more” includes the three “all-new” six-vs-six maps for the core multiplayer experience. The publisher didn’t specify, but this sounds like the maps will indeed be new ones and not rehashes of MW2 2009 maps, like the game currently has. But Activision has also previously said it will add more older maps to MW3, including maps directly from last year’s Modern Warfare 2 in their own playlist.

There’s also the new Warzone map, Urzikstan, which is currently playable in the Modern Warfare Zombies mode, a hybrid of DMZ and Outbreak from Black Ops Cold War and nothing like the traditional round-based Zombies mode that players have come to love and expect. In addition, the season will add “more story and secrets to discover” in MWZ.

New season one multiplayer modes include Gunfight, All or Nothing, and “more,” including a holiday event. If past CoD seasons are anything to go by, there will also be several new guns, new operators and skins, new blueprints, and more found in the battle pass with dozens of unlocks found within.

MW3 launches tonight on PC at 11pm CT and worldwide throughout the evening in a rollout release at midnight local time. Season one will likely kick off on Dec. 6 or 13.