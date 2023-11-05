MW3 Gora Dam mission: All weapon and item locations

Become the ultimate Ghost and explore the Gora Dam in Modern Warfare 3‘s eponymous open combat mission. Use stealth to your advantage, execute those clean, critical headshots, and find every weapon and item while you defuse those pesky bombs.
While Laswell keeps reminding you of the persistent threat happening around you, from snipers on rooftops, oscillating sentry turrets, and the imminent exploding dam, Ghost continues to enjoy his time scouring the perimeter for those open combat mission collectibles.
Here is where to find every weapon and item in the Gora Dam mission of the MW3 campaign.
MW3: Gora Dam guide
You need to find 21 weapons and items inside Supply Boxes in Gora Dam to complete this mission and claim online rewards. The best way to complete the Gora Dam is to reload multiple times. We recommend completing Gora Dam’s primary objective: defuse four bombs before attempting to find every collectible on the map.
I swept the entire perimeter in my playthrough, making sure that every inch of the map was seen. MW3 previously hid random items alongside killstreaks in standalone buildings far from the main POIs (points of interest). A lot of weapons and items require the Ascender to reach the relevant platforms.
Try not to lose your mind listening to Laswell reminding you that the stakes are high in this one. When in doubt, mute the dialogue because it can get annoying real fast.
MW3: Gora Dam weapons and items
There are a total of 15 weapons available at Gora Dam. Stealth is the best option here for completing this mission and finding every weapon and item. Use the silenced pistol to your advantage, as most enemies can be killed with a single headshot. Play slowly and patiently. Walk around the perimeter and use the parachute whenever you restart the mission. Any Supply Boxes on top of buildings are reachable using the giant leap off the spawn point.
Gora Dam weapon supply crate locations
This guide has been written to include multiple reloads of a mission. If you are attempting to collect all weapons and items within a single playthrough while deactivating the four bombs, we recommend following a different route than the one listed below. However, you should keep in mind that certain items cannot be picked up unless you parachute from the top of the dam after spawning in. More on that below.
|Weapon
|Map Coordinates
|Location
|Fennec 45
|B5
|Jump off the dam and head to the far right-hand side of the dam to the very edge of the map’s perimeter.
|Silenced Expedite 12
|D5
|On the ground floor of the building, inside the engine room.
|PILA
|D5
|On the ground floor of the building, inside the engine room.
|Signal 50
|D5
|On the ground floor of the building, inside the engine room.
|MCPR-300
|C7
|On top of the radio tower.
|Silenced 556 Icarus
|C7
|Jump off the radio tower and head north and onto the helipad.
|Incendiary Raal MG
|C7
|In the north-west perimeter building (south on the map)
|Silenced Striker
|B8
|On top of a military outpost in the northwest perimeter (using coordinates)
|Hybrid MTZ-55
|H6
|Inside the military outpost building on the far east perimeter of the map.
|Silenced M16
|H5
|On top of the sniper building (far east side of the map)
|RGL-80
|H4
|Underneath the sniper building, inside the back of a truck.
|Holger 26
|F5
|At the bottom bridge of the dam, directly in the center. Take care of the turret on the back of the LTV.
|KVD Enforcer
|G2
|In the far corner of the northeast perimeter.
|Silenced EBR-14
|E5
|Jump off the dam and head to the top of the building. Has an enemy on it.
|Silenced Rival-9
|D4
|Go past or hack the two claymores at the building’s entrance; the Supply Box is past them.
Gora Dam field upgrade locations
|Field Upgrade
|Map Coordinates
|Location
|Anti-Armor Rounds
|D4
|Jump off the dam and fly to the upper platform of the dam bridge.
|Heartbeat Sensor
|D5
|Located right below the helicopter pad on the roof.
|Recon Drone
|H6
|In a military outpost building on the far east side of the map.
|Armor Box
|H4
|In the back of a truck, located right below a sniper tower.
|Munitions Box
|H6
|Inside a military outpost building.
|Snapshot Pulse
|D5
|Inside the large building via the east corner entrance doorway.