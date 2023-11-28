MW3 fan gets CoD studio logo tattooed after betting on dev’s response to player request

Call of Duty’s yearly releases may seem tiresome to many, but others greatly look forward to them and hope for a return to the nostalgia of past games.

In past CoD titles, a player’s equipped player card would pop up on-screen whenever accomplishing something like a killstreak, but it was missing from Modern Warfare 3’s beta. A CoD fan account and self-proclaimed “Calling Card guy” was missing them so much, they basically put a wager on making them re-appear.

MW3 seems to be either hated or loved. Image via Activision

User @TheMW2Ghost on Twitter/X posted on Oct. 5 after playing the beta, asking Sledgehammer Games’ design and UI director Ben Furneaux to bring the feature back. The post was cordial and polite, and both parties were very happy when MW3 launched early this month to confirm that the change was made successfully.

On the morning of Nov. 28, @TheMW2Ghost confirmed that they had followed through on their end of the bargain, showing off a freshly inked Sledgehammer Games tattoo in a tweet while tagging Furneaux and posting a saluting emoji.

The inclusion of calling cards as pop-ups in-game may seem like a small deal to many, but @TheMW2Ghost brings up a good point in previous posts that players sometimes work hard to unlock calling cards through challenges, and they deserve to be shown off when accomplishing something in the game.

I have to admire the dedication, not only to calling card pop-ups but to getting the tattoo and coming through with this “bet” of sorts. The logo is innocuous enough to just be a cool-looking tattoo without being overtly “hey, look at me, I’m a gamer.”

This fun exchange goes to show that a little kindness and fun can go a long way in the relationship between player and developer. @TheMW2Ghost’s 100,000-plus following on Twitter/X definitely doesn’t hurt, either.