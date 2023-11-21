MW3 devs are willing to bring back one-vs-one mode, but only if fans really want it

A one-vs-one is the ultimate test of skill for gamers, but the feature doesn’t exist in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, though Sledgehammer Games has said it’s willing to add it if there’s enough player interest for the mode.

A CoD fan asked whether the devs had any plans to bring back the one-vs-one mode to MW3 in the game’s Reddit AMA thread on Nov. 20, and a Sledgehammer developer replied by confirming there are no immediate plans to bring anything like that back, but that doesn’t mean things won’t change in the future.

CoD players might get nostalgic when they think of a one-vs-one mode, as solo showdowns on Shipment or Rust used to be the perfect testament to anyone’s skill. The winners in these skirmishes would earn eternal bragging rights, and the lack of a dedicated one-vs-one mode made it extremely hard to challenge anyone in the game.

While there’s some demand for the iconic former mode, more is needed to convince the developers to actually run it back. With MW3 and Warzone evolving, the need for a one-on-one mode slowly diminished over time. Even if the immediate demand was there, it could continue to decline upon a one-vs-one playlist’s arrival. Losing the nostalgia factor after a few of weeks could hurt the mode’s player count quite considerably.

With that in mind, CoD devs have been playing it safe, working on features and events that are tailored to wider masses, as the majority cares more about those instead of niche modes. However, completing a CoD year requires various types of content to be deployed into the game, and if the idea streams dry over time, we can see a one-vs-one mode even without the demand. Combined with a couple of event quests, the mode could be ready to go in an instant, but that’s a decision that Sledgehammer will have to make.