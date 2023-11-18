MW3 developer reportedly wants to bring back bunny hopping, but players are torn

MW3 developer Sledgehammer Games is looking to bring back bunny hopping in “some form.” But when exactly did FPS games start caring so much about movement technology?

With the new tac stance mechanic already being used throughout multiplayer and MWZ, bunny hopping could return to Call of Duty in a future MW3 update. Reported on X, formerly Twitter by CharlieIntel on Nov. 17, the possibility of bunny hopping returning to the CoD scene has the community totally divided.

Sledgehammer Games says they are looking at bringing back bunny hopping in “some form” in Modern Warfare III — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 17, 2023

Some players are happy about CoD getting more movement tech again, while others think bunny hopping is either already in the game in “some form,” like Sledgehammer said, or simply doesn’t belong in MW3. Movement seems to be the way to go for younger audiences, while others like myself prefer the “pre-jet pack era” of CoD with limited sprint. Players are divided on whether executing wildly unrealistic moves while holding a weapon makes sense in a somewhat realistic shooting game.

It’s unsurprising that Sledgehammer is thinking about bringing another movement mechanic into MW3 when winning in multiplayer relies on being hard to hit rather than having good aim. I’ve experienced my fair share of players who are trapped in a cycle of drop-shotting, or are jumping all over the place to avoid being shot. Every match I enter sees the opposition W-keying or pulling up on their left analog stick to full-send my team filled with bots. Bunny hopping will simply add to CoD’s obsession with movement.

People already bunny hopping all over the fuckin map lol — Steven (@YouKnowStevo) November 17, 2023

Whether Sledgehammer implements bunny hopping into MW3 is uncertain, as they are reportedly only “looking at” this mechanic. But will bunny hopping make an impact on MW3? The community is divided between players who prefer fast and erratic movement, and those who prefer the slower, more precise gameplay of older CoD titles.

For me, bunny hopping will simply blend in with the rest of MW3’s multiplayer. It won’t make the game more entertaining, nor save its own recycled content. Maybe the developer should fix SBMM first before adding any more unnecessary movement mechanics to an already broken game.