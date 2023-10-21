Call of Duty’s three main modes are all ready to rock in Modern Warfare 3. Whether you enjoy multiplayer, Zombies, or the thrill of a fun campaign, there’s something for all to enjoy.

Boasting open combat missions, MW3 looks to change up the formula of linear campaigns in CoD. Open combat missions will allow the player the agency to finish objectives the way they want to, on massive maps with all kinds of choices to make.

Will you go in guns blazing, or will you sneak around with a suppressed sniper rifle like you’re reliving the glory days of All Ghillied Up in CoD 4? Well, the choice is yours in open combat missions, which make up just some of what the campaign has to offer.

MW3’s campaign is sure to be another big-budget Hollywood blockbuster like the CoD tales that came before it. It’s a reimagining of the original MW storyline, featuring familiar characters like Captain Price, Soap, Ghost, and, of course, the legendary villain Vladimir Makarov.

Makarov is front and center in MW3’s campaign as the central antagonist once again, so things are sure to get violent, intense, and downright disturbing. Just how far will each side of the battle go to win it?

Here’s all you need to know about the MW3 campaign early access release date.

When does early access start for MW3?

Bravo six, going dark. Again. Image via Activision

Early access to the MW3 campaign begins on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 12pm CT if you preordered the game digitally. You cannot gain early access to MW3 if you preordered the game physically or if you didn’t preorder the game at all.

The only way to play the MW3 campaign early on Nov. 2 is to preorder the game on a digital storefront like PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Steam, or Battle.net.

Otherwise, you will have to wait until the game’s official launch day of Friday, Nov. 10 to hop into the campaign. And on that day, both multiplayer and MW3 Zombies modes will be available, so you may not even feel like getting into it right away.

We suggest if you’re interested at all in CoD and especially the campaign to preorder the game so you can play it as early as possible. If you enjoyed the MW3 beta, then it’s definitely worth the price of admission.

But if not, don’t fret. No one will fault anybody for waiting until a sale on the game to pick it up to try the campaign on your own time without any need for a rush. Game at your own pace, gamer.

