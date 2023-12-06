MW3 BlackCell battle pass skins not unlocking? Here’s why

Modern Warfare 3‘s new battle pass has finally dropped with the start of season one, but players are already running into a ton of different issues on launch—including the inability to access content that is supposed to come with the purchase of the BlackCell premium bundle.

For players who bought the BlackCell bundle, they are not only given the full battle pass but they are also supposed to grab multiple other goodies, such as 21 exclusive BlackCell rewards. The battle pass alone is supposed to give you access to the new Nolan operator, while the BlackCell bundle also unlocks the Abolisher BlackCell operator skin.

A menace on the battlefield, but still locked away from players. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These bonuses would be great to have for the first day of the season, but players are discovering that they aren’t getting any of their promised content yet. Instead, they are left empty-handed and filled with questions.

Why aren’t BlackCell rewards unlocking in MW3?

Multiple MW3 players are reporting that their BlackCell rewards are not unlocking, including the operator skins and other cosmetics available with the bundle. This is, however, not as intended, since all of this specific content should’ve been available once the update went live on Dec. 6.

As a result, players are now left at the mercy of MW3‘s developers, who must address the bug and fix it in an update. The devs are aware of the issue and looking to address it soon. “We’re aware of an issue preventing some Players from equipping BlackCell content. Impacted players have been identified, and we’ll soon begin to retroactively grant any missing items to Players,” the official CoD Updates Twitter page said.

Fans can keep tabs on the progress around the bug by constantly checking out the official CoD Updates social media page, where the devs are expected to address and update the status of the BlackCell issue for players as the day continues.

This latest update has been filled with different problems since its initial launch, including a scary error code that suggested players would be forced to reset all of their progress to access the game. As a result, MW3 players might need to wait a bit before all of the issues plaguing the game are dealt with.