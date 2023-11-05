MW3: Ascender location in Highrise mission

Rappel through the floors and rise up against the Konni with the Ascender. But where can you find this useful tool in MW3 mission: Highrise?

I felt taunted by the sheer amount of zipline, and Ascender points in the open combat mission, Highrise. I spent so much time climbing in and out of windows, parachuting off catwalks, and diving head-first into enemies that I completely forgot about the Ascender until I reached the rooftop with Price. While mission completion was within arms reach, there were a couple of collectibles scratching at my curiosity, and the only way to quench it was to find the Ascender.

MW3: Where to find the Ascender in Highrise mission

The Ascender is on the eleventh floor of the Highrise building. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For a map filled with ziplines and rope, the Ascender is a difficult item to find if you do not know where to look (or if you completely forget about its existence as I did). The route to the Ascender begins on the eighth floor.

Firstly, head into the small room behind the elevator shaft on the eighth floor. Climb the ladder in this room to reach the ninth floor. Turn right at the top of the ladder, where you can jump through a pick of two open windows. On this narrow catwalk, hug the wall and ascend using the metal beams.

I felt like this guy in my Ascender hunt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you are on top of the metal beams, run off the side to land on the balcony below for the LA-B 330 Supply Box. You do not need to jump or pull your chute to bridge the gap. Keep moving forward, going off the ramp and past the LA-B sniper rifle posted up against the wooden crates.

Run off platform to land on top of Supply Crate. Screenshot by Dot Esports Go forward and jump off ramp. Screenshot by Dot Esports Walk past the LA-B sniper rifle. Screenshot by Dot Esports Do a bit of light platforming to reach the top of this Ascender rope line. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Put your CoD moveability to the test and execute some light platforming to reach the tip of the Ascension Point. From here, head back into the building. You are now on the eleventh floor. The Ascender is inside the orange Supply Box against the staircase banister.

Enter the corridor behind the rope line for the Ascender location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Ascender can unlock the ‘Elevator Out of Order‘ achievement. You need to restart the mission to get it. Either complete the mission after picking up the Ascender or restart immediately after obtaining it. The goal is to reach the top of the building via the first elevator shaft you find after spawning into the first floor.

Use the Ascension Point inside the fifth floor to get to the eleventh. Immediately use the zipline directly to the left of the staircase. Follow this metal catwalk around and use the next zipline to reach the rooftop ladder. Doing this will reward you with the ‘Elevator Out of Order’ achievement.