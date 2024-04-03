Category:
CoD

MW2 weapons just got a big buff in MW3’s season 3 update 

MW2 weapons will finally perform closer to MW3 guns.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Apr 3, 2024 11:14 am
MW3 Zombies season three Warlord, Rainmaker.
He's probably got a wicked spinout clothesline too. Image via Activision Blizzard.

In Modern 3 and Warzone, MW2 weapons will perform significantly better after the season three update, thanks to a long-overdue visual effects change.

Recommended Videos

Modern Warfare 2 weapons suffered from a frustrating combination of muzzle smoke and visual recoil, making it difficult to tell where you were firing. The devs aimed to make weapons realistic, but that came at the cost of satisfying gunplay. Sledgehammer Games listened to community feedback and cut down on the visual effects in MW3. However, when MW2 weapons were brought over as part of the Carry Forward program, they still had the same visual recoil issues.

Makarov and a wolf man in MW3 season 3
MW2 weapons should feel smoother after the season three update. Image via Activision

Sledgehammer Games confirmed, “In MW3 Season 3, we’ve improved clarity while firing MWII Weapons and added Initial Aim Accuracy to heavy bolt Attachments on Snipers.” The devs posted a side-by-side comparison video showing the difference between pre and post-patch. There is noticeably less smoke, and the weapon doesn’t sway as much. Even though visual recoil doesn’t have any real impact on how the gun actually functions, the illusion of sights getting misaligned or the barrel pointing in a different direction caused players to overcorrect and miss more shots as a result.

Weapons should also feel smoother, thanks to the changes made to make ADS idle sway feel more predictable. The devs explained, “In today’s update, we’ve removed variance from aimed down sight idle sway, resulting in a predictable and consistent motion curve. This change raises the skill ceiling and rewards players who take the time to master their favorite Weapons.”

Players will only be punished by idle sway if they look down their sights for too long. If players aim quickly and locate their target, they will be rewarded. Both updates improve the overall feel of weapons and should make a few MW2 guns more viable in multiplayer and Warzone.

related content
Read Article How to fix the Travis-Rilea error code 14515 in MW3 and Warzone
An image of a Call of Duty operator holding up an assault rifle.
Category: CoD
CoD
How to fix the Travis-Rilea error code 14515 in MW3 and Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Warzone season 3 patch notes: Rebirth Island, Infil Strikes, RAM-7 nerf, and more
Warzone water combat
Category: CoD
CoD
Warzone season 3 patch notes: Rebirth Island, Infil Strikes, RAM-7 nerf, and more
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Apr 3, 2024
Read Article MW3 Zombies season 3 patch notes: New missions, Dark Aether Rift, and schematics
MW3 Zombies following a soldier.
Category: CoD
CoD
MW3 Zombies season 3 patch notes: New missions, Dark Aether Rift, and schematics
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 3, 2024
Author
Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.