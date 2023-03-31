You may need to stay alive a little bit longer.

A minor update just went live for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, and it’s centered around bug fixes and a specific game mode.

While the patch mainly focuses on fixing bugs and crashing issues, this one will likely have some decently big repercussions for players who love to play the Resurgence mode on Ashika Island in Warzone 2.

We've just released a small update. Read the full updated Patch Notes here:https://t.co/766Gqa2G0o — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) March 31, 2023

In Resurgence, the goal is to stay alive and survive the countdown timers of dead teammates. But you can lower the countdown by doing things like breaking armor, downing enemies, eliminating enemies, or getting a headshot.

This update has nerfed the time that’s removed from the Resurgence timer across the board by shaving one second off of each one. This means that breaking an enemy’s armor or getting a headshot will now only subtract one second instead of two, and downing or eliminating an enemy will subtract just four seconds instead of five.

The change may seem minor to most, but Resurgence demons who flourish off of bringing their teammates back to life will probably notice the change in their sweatiest Ashika Island moments.

Read on below for the full list of patch notes to see everything that changed in the swift update before April Fools’ Day weekend.

MW2 and Warzone 2 March 31 update patch notes

General

Stability This update contains fixes for a number of known crashes



Gameplay

Gameplay adjustments

Ashika Island | Resurgence

Score Events The time removed from the Resurgence Timer by the following Score Events has been adjusted as follows: Armor Break 1 second, down from 2 Enemy Downed 4 seconds, down from 5 Enemy Eliminated 4 seconds, down from 5 Headshot 1 second, down from 2



Bug fixes