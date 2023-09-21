MW2 to bring the world of Diablo to life in season 6—and Spawn is here, too

Choose the forces of good, evil, or maybe somewhere in the middle.

Halloween season is upon us, and with it comes a whole new season in Modern Warfare 2.

As always, Activision is adding a whole slew of different skins and operators to the mix in season six, and this time around, the developers are getting spooky with the game’s newest event, The Haunting.

To kick off the new season, for example, legendary antihero Spawn will be making his debut as the major highlight for the unlockable skins in the battle pass.

Lock in and get your revenge with Al Simmons. Image via Activision

Players who buy the battle pass will automatically unlock Spawn’s alter ego, Al Simmons, as an operator, before they make their way through the tiers toward his true form. At tier zero and tier 100, soldiers will get different versions of Spawn to use on the battlefield, along with a plethora of different Spawn-themed rewards across the various tiers in the pass.

There are also other skins from the underworld that you’ll get to unlock that bring multiple iconic villains from the Spawn comics to life, including a Creepy Clown Fender skin, a Violator König Skin, a Disruptor Horangi Skin, and a Soul Crusher Vega Skin.

Fight for the darkness or the light with the new Lilith and Inarius skins in MW2. Image via Activision

Additionally, Call of Duty and Diablo enjoyers will be ecstatic to know that both the Queen of the Succubi and a certain legendary fallen archangel will be jumping onto the battlefield soon, with Lilith and Inarius joining as operators this season. They aren’t the only licensed offerings to hit the store, either.

This iconic villain is getting his hands on some real weapons. Image via Activision

They will also be joined by a whole slew of other incredible collaborations, including Skeletor from the He-Man series, Ash Williams from Evil Dead, and Alucard from the Hellsing series. There is an operator for everyone, and like all of the other operators in MW2, they will transfer over to Modern Warfare 3 when the game releases this November.

MW2 season six is coming next week on Sept. 27.

