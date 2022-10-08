MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch

Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.

The page has a header that reads “Phone Number Required to Access Certain Games” before it details how new Overwatch 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II accounts will need to assign a non-prepaid number to their accounts. If MW2 is like Overwatch 2, players won’t be able to access most of the game unless they have a postpaid phone number.

This means that players who play on a plan paid at the beginning of each month won’t be able to access parts or most of the game. Players on a phone plan that pays at the end of each month for the previous month’s use will still be able to play the game. This change is expected to cut out many players who don’t have a post-paid phone number at no fault of their own.

This change was enacted by Blizzard in the recent launch of Overwatch 2, to the dismay of many players. While many competitive games have required phone numbers, none have kept the player from accessing most of the game unless they provide them. If the backlash against this policy continues to grow, it could be that Blizzard will find another way to verify users.