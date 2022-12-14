Loadouts exist to make Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players’ lives easier. They have been rather inconsistent in MW2, however, as many players have been experiencing a glitch that prevents them from saving their loadout.

In addition to failing to save loadouts, already registered ones have also been disappearing after MW2 matches, an annoying situation if you’re looking to queue up for back-to-back games. The loadout glitch has been around since MW2’s release in October 2022, and developers are yet to fix it at the time of writing.

If you experience the loadout glitch, there are a few ways to solve it, and here’s how you can successfully save your loadout.

How to fix the MW2 loadout glitch

Restart MW2.

Install any pending game or system updates.

Restarting MW2 when it fails to save your loadout is the most reliable way of fixing the glitch. It sounds less than ideal since restarting MW2, whenever the glitch happens, will be time-consuming, but it’s the most reliable way of fixing the loadout glitch, for now.

Starting MW2 again also works when you can’t see your saved loadouts. You may also consider installing any pending updates while restarting your game. This glitch is likely to get fixed in the upcoming months, and players can also consider submitting a support ticket if the glitch persistently comes back to haunt them.

Players on PC and looking to speed up their restarting process can consider moving MW2 to an SSD since it’ll significantly improve the load times.