Modern Warfare 2 camo challenges reveal Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion weapon camos—and they’re going to take impossibly long to complete

These are going to take a very, very long time to grind.

Infinity Ward has introduced the mastery camos for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just two days ahead of release. And while they look pretty awesome, the best of them will take an obscene amount of time to finish.

The mastery camos in MW2 are Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion. Each of them requires a good amount of grinding, but the final one may take months to complete due to the requirements.

There is more to explore after the 55 Military Ranks

at launch — from fully unlocking the arsenal and Operator roster to ranking up Special Ops Kits, and even starting the ultimate journey toward Weapon Mastery 📈



Progression System intel ➡️ https://t.co/JnJ8PZ3jjz pic.twitter.com/s5f112xnGz — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 26, 2022

Each weapon has four base camo challenges, including a basic kill count challenge, kills without reloading, double kills, triple kills, and others. Weapons without attachments, like the RPG-7, have one base challenge. If you complete all of the base challenges, you unlock the first Mastery challenge for Gold camo.

“Every weapon in Modern Warfare 2 has the same Gold camo Challenge: getting a certain number of kills (two to three, usually) with the weapon without dying a certain number of times,” Activision said.

After Gold comes Platinum, which is tied to specific weapon categories. Platinum challenges become available once a certain number of Gold camos within a weapon category are acquired. Categories include assault rifles, submachine guns, sniper rifles, and so on. Platinum challenges are the same across all categories.

Gold camo | Image via Activision Platinum camo | Image via Activision Polyatomic camo | Image via Activision Orion camo | Image via Activision

Here’s where it gets hairy. Players will need to unlock Platinum camo on 51 weapons—that’s right, 51 Platinum weapons—to unlock Polyatomic. Every weapon that has Polyatomic will then be granted the final camo, Orion.

Players can go even further with more Mastery challenges to unlock a calling card, emblem, and weapon charm based on the weapon in question. Basically, there’s a lot for players to grind for in multiplayer.

Modern Warfare 2 will release on Oct. 28.