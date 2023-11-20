Modern Warfare 3 offers up second and third helping of double XP for Thanksgiving weekend

The upcoming holiday weekend will be a busy one for most folks, but it may be even busier for Call of Duty players thanks to double XP.

Modern Warfare 3’s first double XP weekend is a triple-double XP weekend, meaning double XP will be enabled for player XP, weapon XP, and battle pass XP all at the same time from Nov. 22 to 27. That means no matter what you play or how you play, you’ll be receiving twice the XP as normal.

The grind just got faster ⚡️



We're cranking up Double Weapon, Player, and Battle Pass XP in #MW3 starting 10 AM PT from Nov 22-27 🔥 pic.twitter.com/z8vrioyByA — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 20, 2023

The holiday weekend will be the perfect time for most players with families and responsibilities to catch up with their friends who don’t remember what grass feels or smells like. Some players have already unlocked Mastery camos, while those who have had limited game time may be feeling left out. That’s what triple-double XP is for.

For a large part of the community, MW3 has been a hit for players thanks to its movement mechanics, remakes of classic maps, and fun game modes. Skill-based matchmaking issues aside, you can bet CoD players everywhere will be firing up their consoles and PCs to grind as much as possible while the double XP is still active.

And it’s not just MW3 that will be affected. Players who are dropping into games of Warzone will also receive the triple-double XP. So if battle royale is more your thing, then feel free to grab some victory royales and double up the XP there, too. There’s so much double XP, don’t be surprised if you feel overly stuffed and have to take a nap.

So grab another plate of stuffing, along with some armor plates, and get ready because MW3’s triple-double XP weekend for Thanksgiving in the U.S. runs from Nov. 22 to 27. Gamers everywhere should make sure to get as many games as they can in between meals and family squabbles.