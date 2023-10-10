Modern Warfare 3 dev confirms requested changes coming thanks to beta feedback

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s PlayStation-exclusive beta just came to an end today and the game’s developer at Sledgehammer Games is already working on iterating changes based on feedback from the weekend.

Sledgehammer teased the return of the beta this Thursday, Oct. 12, which will also be available on PC and Xbox, by confirming the addition of the popular map Highrise and a new mode called Cutthroat.

Weekend One of the #MW3 Multiplayer Beta has come to an end! We'll be back on Thursday with the highly-anticipated return of Highrise, debut of Cutthroat, and more expected throughout the weekend ahead.



Until then, we'd like to take a moment to thank you all for your feedback.… pic.twitter.com/mpEnU0FLso — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) October 10, 2023

But most fans will be thrilled with the “Upcoming Comms” section of the image tweeted by the dev, which confirms three main complaints being worked on for the time being.

“Our team is hard at work on further improvements for Weekend Two and beyond,” Sledgehammer said. “Later this week, you can expect an update on some of the top concerns we’ve observed, including, but not limited to, operator visibility, slide timing, and spawn selection.”

One of the top complaints from the first weekend of the beta was that it was difficult to distinguish friendly players from enemies. Many players, myself included, would end up shooting at teammates because it just wasn’t clear enough who was who.

Slide timing was also a hot topic. The return of the “slide cancel” technique has been slowed down a bit by a slight delay that happens after the slide completes, and it’s had a negative effect on the game’s faster-paced movement.

And, as ever, spawns are due for adjusting. It feels like each year, the CoD beta is used for testing out spawn locations, spawn timing, and other issues. Spawning directly in front of or way too close to an enemy player was a common occurrence in the first weekend of the beta.

MW3’s crossplay beta begins on Thursday, Oct. 12 for PS5 and PS4 (open beta), and Xbox and PC (early access beta for pre-orders or codes).

