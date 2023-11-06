Modern Warfare 2’s Halloween event is over but will soon return thanks to a bug

The Haunting limited-time event in Modern Warfare 2 has come and gone, but not without one final trick (no treat) to scare gamers everywhere.

Server hiccups and a bug prevented many players from redeeming the souls they collected in the Soul Capture limited-time event during The Haunting, CoD’s Halloween-themed seasonal extravaganza.

“We’re aware of an issue that prevented players from redeeming collected Souls during the last hour of The Haunting event,” Activision said on Twitter this afternoon. “While the event has ended, we are re-enabling the ability to redeem Souls in an update later today.”

Throughout the duration of the event, souls were dropped by enemy players in MW2 multiplayer and found in Warzone, too. Those souls could be banked and saved up to use on purchasing limited-time items like weapon blueprints, XP tokens, and, the biggest prize, the animated Ghoulie weapon camo.

But for many, the final hour of the event turned into a nightmare as they were unable to turn in their souls for rewards right before the event came to an end for the year. Thankfully, the developers are trying to rectify the situation.

CoD gamers will have just under two days to bank their collected souls, according to Activision, but they won’t be able to earn any more for now. The spooky-themed event featured battles with creatures like Diablo’s Butcher, alien UFOs, swamp creatures, and more.

If you can’t get to your console or computer today, don’t worry. You’ll be able to redeem your souls for the next couple of days, in an effort to allow as many players to get rewards as possible. Then, the attention shifts to Modern Warfare 3’s launch on Friday, Nov. 10.

“Players will be able to redeem collected Souls until Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 11am CT,” the publisher said.