Modern Warfare 2 to introduce 3 new multiplayer modes during open beta

The next era of Call of Duty will be highlighted by the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the success of its iconic multiplayer gameplay. Alongside new features and maps coming to multiplayer in MW2, there are also three new gameplay modes that will debut in the open beta.

Two of these modes will be specific to the core six-vs-six maps, which are all custom-made maps built exclusively for six-vs-six game modes, designed to be slightly smaller, more straightforward, and more “refined” than previous multiplayer maps.

The first new six-vs-six mode is called Knockout. It takes elements from two-vs-two Gunfight and the final circle from Warzone. Two teams will fight over a bag of cash placed in the center of the map. Players need to capture the bag and hold it for a total of 60 seconds. There are no respawns, but teammates can revive each other.

Prison Rescue is the second new six-vs-six gameplay mode and will feel very familiar to players who’ve played hostage rescue modes in games like CS:GO or Siege. It’s an attack and defense mode where the attacker needs to locate the hostages and get them out alive. The character carrying the hostage will be slowed and forced to use a sidearm, but the attacking team gets a radar sweep when they pick up a hostage. There are no respawns but there are revives.

The third new game mode is for Ground War, Call of Duty‘s massive 32-vs-32 game mode. The mode is called Invasion and is billed as a massive deathmatch that pits mixed teams of players and AI against each other. Teams will earn points by eliminating AI and human enemies, and their progress will affect changing frontlines that determine respawns.

The beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare begins on Sept. 16 on PlayStation. The game is set to release fully on Oct. 28.