Modern Warfare 2 season 6 brings new assault rifle, speedy SMG, and the chainsaw from DOOM

If you’ve been itching for a new instrument of war to wield in Modern Warfare 2, look no further than season six because this new update will be bringing a collection of different weapons for all of your battle needs.

This new season will be bringing four new weapons into the mix, including an iconic melee weapon from one of the most recognizable franchises of all time, DOOM. Each weapon provides a perfect solution for multiple circumstances, whether you’re facing off against an enemy operator in a mid-range gunfight or fending off hordes of zombies in The Haunting event.

The TR-76 Geist will be a jack-of-all-trades for any situation. Image via Activision

First, assault rifle aficionados will be getting the new TR-76 Geist, a bullpup assault rifle loaded with some hard-hitting 7.62 rounds that can fit a multitude of situations and can fight effectively with the right builds.

With great damage, a decent rate of fire, and a relatively compact design for better recoil control, this weapon is prepped for war right out of the box. You can, however, hop into the Gunsmith to retrofit the weapon with different attachments that will help it excel at a variety of ranges so you can keep up with any weapon in the assault rifle class.

Fast and deadly is the name of the game for the ISO 9mm. Image via Activision

The ISO 9mm, on the other hand, is perfect for those run-and-gun type enjoyers who love to get up close and personal with their enemies, so that recoil and perfect accuracy isn’t necessarily the most important aspect of their game. With such a high rate of fire and maneuverability, this handheld SMG will rip through any foes who stand in your way, whether you’re firing from the hip or snapping to some heads with a red dot—as long as they are close enough.

If you are more inclined to close-quarters combat, the melee weapons that are being added to the game should be a nice addition to your arsenal alongside the ISO 9mm. For example, the new Dual Kamas are sickle-like blades used to slash and slice any enemies in your path, featuring a deadly precision that you definitely won’t be getting from the other melee weapon in the new season: the chainsaw from DOOM.

Strike fear in the hearts of demons and other operators alike with MW2’s new Chainsaw. Image via Activision

Gruesome and loud, the Doom Slayer’s handheld weapon of choice is making its way to Call of Duty, allowing players to feel the power of this behemoth as it roars to life. This weapon will be available for players through the DOOM in-store bundle, which will be going live during the middle of the season.

Although it might look completely different, however, this weapon has the same damage profile as the Pickaxe. It should be considered a variant of the Pickaxe since it also doesn’t have a progression or mastery reward. Even still, nothing will strike fear like the sound of a chainsaw as you sprint toward your enemies like a villain from a horror movie.

MW2 season six is set to go live on Sept. 27.

