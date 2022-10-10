If there's no Soap, the games not clean.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign brought the game to new heights, testing what crazy limits the game could break through. The campaign provided hours upon hours of brilliant gameplay, giving gamers, such as this Dot Esports writer, a lifetime of nostalgia to replay whenever they think about Call of Duty.

The new Modern Warfare 2 is on the horizon, with fans of the title itching to get their hands on the shooter, and begging for just a drop of some juicy gossip. Fortunately for them, a trusted info leaker in the CoD fandom seems to have answered fans’ prayers.

According to TheGhostofHope, Modern Warfare 2 will get a campaign DLC in the near future alongside a map pack containing some of the cherished maps across Call of Duty’s history.

The post details the “Campaign DLC to be released in late 2023 bundled with map pack… leaked previously,” according to the renowned CoD insider.

EXCLUSIVE: Campaign DLC to be released in late 2023 bundled with map pack I leaked previously. pic.twitter.com/clIJZeqCiZ — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) October 9, 2022

Players who pre-ordered the game can access the campaign a week before the game launches. Unfortunately, the details of the leak are lacking. But, the possibilities are almost endless.

The Modern Warfare 2 beta brought players back into the COD universe, with a giant number of fans flocking back to the Call of Duty series.

The title racked up 8 million hours worth of playtime with ease and continued to climb the charts as the popular CoD trial period rolled on into early October.