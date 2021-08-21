Minnesota RØKKR eliminate New York Subliners from Call of Duty League Championship 2021

The Minnesota RØKKR are one step closer to the Call of Duty League Championship grand finals after an impressive 3-1 victory over the New York Subliners.

In one of the most exciting maps of the entire 2021 CDL season, the Minnesota outlasted the New York Subliners on a phenomenal Checkmate Hardpoint to clinch their spot in the losers bracket semifinals. Led by veteran MajorManiak and rookie Standy, Minnesota turned in an extremely impressive slaying output. MajorManiak led the team with a 1.61 series K/D, while Standy was right behind him with a 1.36. ROKKR outslayed New York by 70 kills over the series’ four games. Attach played extremely well, too, posting a 1.14 K/D overall. He seemed pleased with his team’s performance this weekend.

“I’m incredibly happy. We had a very slow start vs. Dallas and then we kind of bounced back vs. 100T. We had to win a control and two SnDs. But now we beat New York, which is a really good respawn team in three respawns, so I guess we’re flipping the switch now. We’re turning into a respawn team.” Attach said in a post-match interview. “We just gotta make sure we’re firing on all cylinders across all game modes.”

Minnesota’s attention now turns to the Toronto Ultra, who they will face with a shot at a top-three finish and spot in the losers bracket finals. Minnesota, of course, faced off with Toronto and completed one of the most unbelievable comebacks in CoD history at the Stage Five Major earlier this month.

This loss ends New York’s season, which has been incredibly eventful for the franchise. At the beginning of the season, ZooMaa announced his retirement from competitive Call of Duty to injury. After multiple up-and-down months and alleged failed trade that would have sent him back to the Dallas Empire, Clayster stepped away from the team after an 0-3 start in Stage Five group before returning for this event. Asim also experienced visa issues, which prevented him from joining the team for the Stage Four Major.

Despite their low points, New York were widely considered a top-three team at multiple points in the season and they qualified for the Stage Three Major grand finals. A top-six finish nets the players $75,000.

Minnesota will take on Toronto tomorrow at 3:30pm CT.