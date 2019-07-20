Mindfreak fall in open bracket, will not attend CWL Champs 2019

The best team in Australian Call of Duty esports will not be attending the $2 million CWL Championship next month in Los Angeles.

Mindfreak, who won the CWL London and CWL Anaheim open brackets, suffered two losses in the CWL Amateur Finals bracket today, which ends not only their event, but also their entire 2018-19 CWL season. Since they did not place in the top 16, they will not compete at the biggest event of the year.

In one of their first matches of the day, Mindfreak shockingly lost a three-game series to Excalibur, the 64th seed. This dropped the Aussies into the losers bracket, where just one more loss would be enough to send them home without a CWL Champs invite.

With some wins behind them, the team seemed to be doing fine and they even seemed poised to make it into the top 16. Unfortunately for their Australian fans, MF lost to Owlfire in losers bracket round five, which knocked them out with a top 32 placing.

Mindfreak had looked like one of the best non-league teams in the world for the past several months, but today was obviously a struggle. And unfortunately, there will not be a second-chance for the team.