What World Cup? Mexico striker Chicharito is just as addicted to Warzone as the rest of us

A star on and off the pitch.

Football players like Messi, Pogba, and Neymar Jr. have spread their wings and have flown over to the streaming side of professional sports.

They haven’t completely switched, of course, more of a cheeky dabble in streaming esports. Now we can spectate another pro playing like an esports pro. Javier Hernández, otherwise known as Chicharito, has been streaming Warzone 2.

Fans of both football and esports can enjoy watching Hernández tearing it up inside a Warzone 2 server. And, even better, the Mexican footballer has been wrecking players left, right, and center with ease, making people rage along the way.

Funnily enough, Mexico plays their World Cup opener in less than 48 hours.

Luckily (or unluckily maybe), Chicarito was left out of the 26-player squad for Qatar.

HOL UP I KNOW THAT AINT WHO I THINK IT IS 💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/BBDKmYWYXB — Kaz (@CFCKaz6) November 19, 2022

Hernández is a pro footballer who’s spent his career playing for teams like Machester United, Real Madrid (for a short stint), West Ham, and since 2020, he’s been playing for LA Galaxy.

In 2022, the all-time leading goal scorer for Mexico started his esports career. Hernández joined Complexity Gaming as a part of their Complexity Stars initiative. Hernández is a part of a collection of professional athletes who play under the Complexity banner, spreading their reach and gaining followers along the way.

Keep an eye out, Hernández seems to be quite talented off the football pitch too. You might see him lifting Warzone 2 trophies soon, if he keeps up the CoD grind.