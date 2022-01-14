Max double XP weekend now live in Call of Duty: Vanguard

It's one of the last few weekends of season one.

Max double XP is now live in Call of Duty: Vanguard, offering players increased XP gains across the board.

This weekend’s promotion includes double XP, double weapon XP, double operator XP, double battle pass XP, and double clan XP all at the same time. Basically, the gains are going to be through the roof no matter what you do in the game.

Get ready for the weekend. Max 2XP is live on all platforms through January 17th! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xbeaVAtlqK — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) January 14, 2022

This is a perfect opportunity for players to level up the new Welgun SMG, which can now be unlocked via an in-game challenge that was added in this week’s season 1.5 update. It’s also a good chance to finish the season one battle pass, which will be gone in just a few weeks.

Season one is scheduled to end in the beginning of February, so players trying to unlock all of the pass’ rewards and finish out all 100 tiers of the battle pass will likely be looking to grind some Ship Haus 24/7 all through the weekend.

It was recently revealed that Vanguard was the second most-downloaded PS5 game of 2021 on the PlayStation Store and fifth most-downloaded on the PS4, so there should be plenty of players hopping online to take advantage of the boost in XP.

Max double XP is live now on all platforms and will end in the afternoon on Jan. 17.