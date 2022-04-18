Los Angeles Guerrillas to keep Spart in starting lineup for Call of Duty League’s Pro-Am Classic, Major 3 qualifiers

The Los Angeles Guerrillas will keep Spart as a starter for the Call of Duty League team as Gunless continues to recover from an illness.

After winning the Call of Duty League Major with Spart in place of Gunless in the starting lineup, the Guerrillas announced Spart would remain a part of the championship-winning foursome for the Pro-Am Classic and the third Major’s qualifying matches. Spart subbed in for Gunless during the final week of Major Two qualifiers due to Gunless experiencing side effects from medication being used to treat erosive duodenitis, stomach ulcers, and small intestines ulcers.

Ready to run it back for the Pro-Am and Major 3 Qualifiers.



Our starting lineup is set for the next slate of matches ahead.#LightsOut #CDL2022 pic.twitter.com/bEjn0hgmut — Los Angeles Guerrillas (@LAGuerrillas) April 18, 2022

Despite being swept in their final qualifying match and losing their first match of the Major, the Guerrillas completed a historic losers bracket run and won their first-ever Major with Spart in the roster. The team’s Search and Destroy play and Spart’s use of the Volk, in particular, proved to be gamechangers en route to their title.

LAG coach Bevils tweeted that Spart “earned the opportunity to continue showing the value he brings while [Gunless] recovers back to 100%” and that Gunless “remains an important part of [their] team.” The organization also said Gunless will be the team’s lone substitute.

Kris earned the opportunity to continue showing the value he brings while Peirce recovers back to 100%



Peirce also remains an important part of our team and having such a strong 5 man lineup will only be beneficial to us moving forward. https://t.co/xojKziMACD — Embry (@Bevils) April 18, 2022

Before the Guerrillas return to online play with the next set of qualifying matches, they, along with the other 11 CDL teams and the top four Challengers teams from the recent Challengers Open event, will compete in the CDL Pro-Am Classic from May 5 to 8.

The Guerrillas will then play OpTic Texas in their first Major Three qualifying match on Friday, May 13.