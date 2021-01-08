London Royal Ravens to host Ravenstorm $25,000 Call of Duty: Warzone tournament

Trios will duke it out for cash.

The holiday lull of Warzone tournament season is coming to a close thanks to the Call of Duty League’s London Royal Ravens.

The Royal Ravens introduced its Call of Duty: Warzone Ravenstorm tournament today, which is scheduled for Jan. 15. The tournament will have a $25,000 prize pool and likely feature some top talent.

There's a storm coming...⛈️



1 day, 10 teams, $25k prize pool.



Teams to be revealed soon 👀 #6thRaven pic.twitter.com/0sNMkbDHS1 — London Royal Ravens (@RoyalRavens) January 8, 2021

The event will kick off at 12pm CT on Jan. 15 and feature 10 trio teams in a kill race. The tournament will take place over the course of just one day, so the action will be fast-paced.

It's been a few weeks since the last tournament in Warzone, which has seen a dearth of competition since it was released last March. Tournaments often include everyone from CDL pros to content creators and celebrities.

The Royal Ravens didn't offer further information about the event just yet, but the organization promised that teams for the event will be revealed "soon."

Those looking to watch the tournament can tune in on Jan. 15 on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel.