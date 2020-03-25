Lirik proves you don’t need bullets or a vehicle to get a kill in Call of Duty: Warzone

Lirik is no stranger to being clipped like crazy on Twitch. But usually, it’s from when he does something silly or funny. Today, he showed off his gameplay prowess in a big way.

During today’s Twitch Rivals Warzone Streamer Showdown, Lirik was hunting kills and wins as he parachuted off of a skyscraper to land on a rooftop above another player.

Lirik fired an RPG at the enemy, and then emptied 26 bullets from an M13 to break their armor, but quickly found out that he was completely out of ammo after recently returning from the Gulag.

Luckily, Lirik had a grenade, and that was all he needed. As he realized he was completely out of ammo, he did not panic. He instead put on his chef’s hat and cooked a grenade, patiently, and bounced it at the feet of the enemy, destroying him and sending him to the Gulag.

Oftentimes Lirik is looked at as a variety streamer, but he definitely has a ton of skills in FPS games as well. He’s played Counter-Strike for years and has been enjoying his time in Warzone thus far.

Lirik and many other top streamers are playing in Call of Duty: Warzone in Twitch Rivals today, so be sure to check out the streams.