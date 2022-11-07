Call of Duty’s second stab at a battle royale is around the corner with a solid fan base ready to shield up and farm loot perpetually until they get that sweet taste of victory.

Warzone 2, the successor to Activison’s revitalizing CoD title, hasn’t shared an ounce of gameplay. The battle royale’s been living in Modern Warfare 2’s shadow since the betas release. But now it might be time for Warzone 2 to shine.

In a series of new CoD leaks, shared by a Twitter account that has since been hit with DMCA warnings, players can seen screengrabs of loadout drops on a sand dune in Al Mazrah. Another image showed the Rohan Oil area with an industrial pipeline in the background and a loadout drop sitting neatly in the middle.

The Nov. 6 leaks show screengrabs of the loadout selection menu, showcasing the nine separate loadouts players can have awaiting them in each box.

Loadout drops give fans the opportunity to use their own choice of perks, grenades, skins, and weapons, similar to the previous Warzone’s drops.

So, fear not, you won’t be stuck with the guns you find out in the wild. You can develop your best loadout and venture out, in search of a loadout drop to give you all the goods, with all your best skins.

Despite not knowing much about the upcoming Warzone sequel, we’ll find out everything we need on the Nov. 16, 2022 release date. It’s only a short wait before we can hop into the new Call of Duty battle royale servers.