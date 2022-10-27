Late arrival: London Royal Ravens finally introduces MW2 roster for CDL 2023

The final domino of the 2023 Call of Duty League rostermania offseason has finally fallen. The sole remaining Call of Duty team of Europe in the London Royal Ravens has named its roster for the Modern Warfare 2 era.

The 2023 roster features mostly familiar faces to the London faithful. Nastie and Zer0 are sticking with the team after closing out last year as starters, and PaulEhx returns after spending most of last year with the New York Subliners.

Skrapz is also returning to London. He played for the team in the first year of the league, helping them reach a fourth-place finish, before spending the next season with Paris Legion. Skrapz did not compete in the CDL during the Vanguard era this past year.

The only new face in the London camp is Asim, a CDL veteran who’s played for the Minnesota RØKKR, NY Subliners, and most recently the L.A. Guerrillas. Asim was a part of the Guerrillas roster that won Major Two this past year, capped off by a 5-2 win over FaZe in the grand finals.

It’s unclear currently which member of the five-man roster will be designated as the substitute when the season starts.

Following Paris Legion’s move to Las Vegas, the London Royal Ravens stand alone as the only remaining team competing out of Europe. The majority of the roster (Nastie, Zer0, and Skrapz) are U.K. players, while PaulEhx and Asim are North American. PaulEhx was only the third NA player to ever play for London when he played in 2021, and Asim is now the fourth.

All 12 league teams now field a roster 36 days before the start of the season. The season begins on Dec. 2, 2022, much earlier than in previous years, with the Major One qualifiers.