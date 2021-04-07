LA Thieves, Florida Mutineers advance on first day of Call of Duty League’s Stage 2 Major

Two teams are already done in the year's second Major.

The Los Angeles Thieves and Florida Mutineers are moving on in the Call of Duty League’s Stage Two Major, while the Paris Legion and Los Angeles Guerrillas are finished and beginning to prepare for the next stage.

The Thieves were under the microscope today for their decision to bench SlasheR to give him "some time off" and replace him with 19-year-old former OpTic Los Angeles player Drazah in his first league match of the season during the Major.

Paris and L.A. began the day with Hardpoint on Checkmate and the addition of Drazah paid dividends early on. L.A. won the first game 250-203 with Drazah leading the team by finishing 36-22.

L.A.'s momentum continued with a 6-0 thrashing on Raid Search and Destroy. Paris only scored four kills in the entire game. The Thieves finished off the dominant sweep on Checkmate Control, ending Paris' Major hopes on day one.

According to the broadcast, the three games played by L.A. and Paris amounted to just 23:29 of game time—it was pure annihilation by the Thieves.

The second match of the day featured the Florida Mutineers vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas. The Guerrillas were looking like the favorites heading into this match, especially after their shocking win over the Atlanta FaZe during Stage Two group play.

The teams were closely matched on Moscow Hardpoint, but Florida held it down with a 250-169 win, led by Skyz at 28-12. The Mutineers took a 2-0 lead after a 6-4 win on Express Search and Destroy, forcing the Guerrillas into a big hole.

Three in the round from @NNeptuunE to close out the S&D!@Mutineers put @LAGuerrillas against the ropes in the Major. https://t.co/MUxh8ELD9A pic.twitter.com/5nJqQVeFIP — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) April 7, 2021

Florida finished off the 3-0 sweep on Checkmate Control, smothering the Guerrillas with their slaying prowess. Owakening and Neptune combined for a 43-22 scoreline.

The Thieves advance in the lower bracket to take on the London Royal Ravens tomorrow. Florida will play against the Seattle Surge in the last match on April 8.

Action in the Stage Two Major will resume tomorrow with a game between the New York Subliners and the Dallas Empire at 2pm CT.