LA Thieves are the only team without a win during CDL Stage 2 Major Qualifiers

The Los Angeles Thieves became the only team to go winless during the Call of Duty League Stage Two Major Qualifiers after losing to the Seattle Surge today.

After finishing top four at the Call of Duty League Kickoff Classic and finishing top six at the Stage One Major earlier this month, the LA Thieves have looked lost and like a shell of their former selves. The team went 4-1 during Stage One to start in the winner’s bracket of the tournament. Now, however, they will start in the losers bracket after being the only team to lose all five matches in Stage 2.

The Thieves have had some close matches throughout Stage 2 by taking Minnesota RØKKR, Los Angeles Guerrillas, and OpTic Texas to game five. However, they couldn’t close it out in the final Search and Destroy. A 3-0 loss to the London Royal Ravens and now a 3-1 loss to Seattle Surge have put the nail in the coffin of the Thieves.

LA Thieves CEO Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag addressed the tough spot the Call of Duty team was in, but assured fans that better days were ahead.

“Rough stretch for LA Thieves,” Nadeshot said. “It’s hard to understand after such a great start to the season that we can be slumping as badly as we are now. We’re gonna work hard to get to the bottom of this and hopefully turn things around.”

At the bottom of the leaderboard, LA Thieves will have a short amount of time to figure things out before the Stage 2 Major, which takes place from March 23 to April 3. The bracket for the tournament has yet to be determined, but the Thieves are guaranteed to start in the loser’s bracket with their five losses.