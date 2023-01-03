L.A. Guerrillas make first roster move of 2023 CDL season by releasing former world champion

The Guerrillas are ready to take on the second stage of the CDL.

The Los Angeles Guerrillas have made the first official roster change of the Call of Duty League by mutually parting ways with former world champion Huke.

The Guerrillas announced Huke’s departure from the roster, saying that the separation was mutual and that the organization wished him all the best moving forward. In a follow-up Tweet, Huke announced that he is currently a free agent for the rest of the season and would be looking for a new team.

We've mutually agreed to part ways with @Huke.



Throughout the last two seasons, Cuyler’s impact was always felt on and off the sticks. We’re forever grateful for his contributions to our organization and the history he created with us.



Thank you, Huke. We wish you all the best. pic.twitter.com/G1WJx6le1u — Los Angeles Guerrillas (@LAGuerrillas) January 3, 2023

There were a lot of rumors during the holiday break after the first Major, which seemed to indicate multiple teams who did not perform well would be reevaluating their rosters. Huke was not originally rumored to be leaving the Guerrillas and was not predicted to be going elsewhere.

Initially, rumors centered on Arcitys, who seemed to be leaving the team and joining OpTic Texas, but those rumors were later squelched and now LAG is apparently looking to build around his skills instead.

According to Jacob Hale of Dexerto, the Guerrillas will be promoting three current LAG Academy players. The LAG Academy roster were eliminated from the Major during the group stage, which is also where the main roster was eliminated.

The three reported players being promoted to the main roster are Assault, Kaden “Exceed” Stockdale, and JoeDeceives. The future of Neptune and Spart is still unknown; they could be demoted to the academy roster or be released from the organization completely.