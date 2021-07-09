John, Los Angeles Thieves thwart New York Subliners’ reverse sweep in Call of Duty League Stage 5 group play

The new-look Los Angeles Thieves took a commanding 2-0 lead in their matchup with the New York Subliners before New York rallied to send the series to a decisive game five.

During the fifth game of the series, Miami Search and Destroy, HyDra disconnected twice and caused lengthy delays. The Thieves, however, were able to overcome a 5-3 deficit to clinch the map and series 3-2.

The Thieves came out hot in games one and two with Kenny and Drazah going a combined positive-31 in the Moscow Hardpoint and Search and Destroy. John, who made his CDL debut, impressed in his Thieves’ debut, posting a 1.39 K/D during map one. While he had a negative overall K/D, John made big plays and showed some flashes that he could return to championship form. Drazah, who was slotted in the starting lineup along with John before the start of Stage Five, was incredible all series with a 1.22 overall K/D and a 2.78 K/D in the series’ two Search and Destroys. Kenny helped lead the way with a 1.11 series K/D.

New York, in their first series with Asim back in the starting lineup since Stage Four group play, looked like they were sleepwalking to start. To their credit, they fought back with two impressive wins on Garrison Control and Hardpoint. HyDra, who dealt with connection issues in the Game Five, was the only member of the Subliners to post a positive K/D with a 1.13.

Despite the loss, New York started to find their rhythm after they went down 2-0. With Asim getting back into the lineup, the Subliners should start finding their form again as they start to get more reps together.

The Thieves are back in action on Sunday, June 11 at 2pm CT, when they take on the London Royal Ravens. New York takes on OpTic Chicago on on the same day at 5pm CT to wrap up the New York Home Series and the first week of Stage Five group play.