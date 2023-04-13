DMZ season three has landed and a new pay-to-win-like feature has Warzone 2 fans understandably concerned. The battle royale is totally free, so the idea of a ‘pay-to-win’ mechanic appearing isn’t a far cry from what’s happened in other F2P titles.

Pay-to-win games have made modern gaming a nightmare for those who don’t feel like forking out their hard-earned cash for the sharpest weapon or the fastest shoes. Fortunately, there are some games floating around the PC and console landscape that won’t give you a better chance at winning if you’ve ‘bribed’ the devs.

For those unfamiliar, pay-to-win titles reward those who throw a few bucks at the developers with weapons, cosmetics, levels, or general items that give them a significant advantage over those who don’t.

The question is, does DMZ fall in that category?

Is Call of Duty DMZ Pay-to-win?

Image via Activision

DMZ introduced Bomb Squad Operator Bundles at the start of season three, which give CoD players a medium-sized backpack, paired with a new weapon that has a reduced insured weapon cooldown timer.

Players with this backpack will instantly have more room for utility, keys, and general loot compared to those who didn’t purchase the Operator bundle. People who’ve purchased the bundle will also get a fourth Active Duty slot.

When a player dies in DMZ, their weapons and personal load-outs are placed on a cooldown. Players who’ve purchased the Boom Proof bundle will only have to wait for 15 minutes, which significantly lowers the usual 60-minute wait time for those who haven’t. These are undeniably pay-to-win features, and it has the community concerned.

Season 3 introduced pay-2-win Bundles that gives you advantages in DMZ like Backpacks, UAV's, Armor Jackets, Insured Weapon reloaded in 15 mins, operator slots and more…

This is not fair, where are the advantages for the full game owners?? #MWII pic.twitter.com/gWwYydFEqr — 𝗡𝗛' -Hotel Six- 🧼🥇 (@ModenasHD) April 12, 2023

With outcry already circulating in the CoD community, Activision may well have to rethink its new strategy. Otherwise, they could lose a portion of loyal gamers, because right now these buyable bundles definitely fit the ‘pay-to-win’ criteria.

Let’s just hope Activision sees the error of its ways this season.