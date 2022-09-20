Infinity Ward has already responded to Modern Warfare 2 beta feedback, but it’s not what fans wanted to hear

The first weekend of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta came to an end this afternoon, and the game’s developer at Infinity Ward has already posted a roundup of feedback it’s gotten.

The swift response inspired some hope for the future of this year’s CoD game. But when fans read the content of the blog post addressing the subject, the mood quickly turned sour.

Thank you to everyone who played and gave feedback for #ModernWarfare2 Beta Weekend 1! Here are some updates ahead of Weekend 2: https://t.co/JYhvmJkI0U — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) September 20, 2022

On the much-maligned subject of the mini-map not showing enemies as red dots when firing their weapons, Infinity Ward seems staunch in its idea of keeping things the way they are.

“Currently in the MW2 Beta, we only show enemy player dots when a UAV is active,” the blog post reads. “The design reason for this is that we do not want to punish players for firing their weapons. We also want players to actively search out the origin of a gunshot versus just traveling directly to where the dot is on the mini-map. We continue to gather feedback on how the game is playing in regards to this topic.”

The community response in the replies to the tweet above paints a picture that is largely filled with disappointment, although some of the other changes mentioned in the post are positive. These include reducing muzzle flash to help with visibility when firing, fixing some UI problems, and lowering footstep audio.

And then there’s the issue of how perks are presented in the game, along with players clamoring for Dead Silence as a perk instead of a Field Upgrade, which also doesn’t seem like it will be happening.

“Dead Silence is another hot topic as many players have expressed that they would like to see it as a Perk instead of a Field Upgrade,” Infinity Ward said. “We believe it is important to game health that rushers are not able to move at high speeds without consequence. Dead Silence as a Field Upgrade creates a balance between freedom of movement and predictability of combat.”

Infinity Ward also says it’s fixed various crashing problems, addressed some gameplay exploits, patched some map and lighting issues, and updated progression for some Gunsmith bugs.

The second weekend of the beta comes to PC and Xbox platforms in addition to PlayStation starting on Thursday, Sept. 22.