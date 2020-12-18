Imminent Call of Duty: Warzone patch adjusts weapons, re-enables old XP tokens

Raven Software is at the helm for Warzone updates now.

An upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone update promises to make numerous changes to the game.

Some players have already received the update, which seems to be server-side and doesn’t require a download. But a restart of Warzone has triggered the changes for some.

📄 #Warzone patch going live soon!



– Enabled use of previously earned Modern Warfare / Warzone XP tokens (see thread for details)

– Selecting “Randomize All” option for emblems should work as intended

– Seasonal Progression Challenges will now show correct preview images

… — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) December 18, 2020

Raven Software revealed some of the details of the patch but hasn’t released the full notes just yet. The update includes enabling the usage of previously earned XP tokens from CoD: Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Raven said legacy tokens earned in MW before season one will be usable in both MW and Warzone. All tokens earned in season one and onward will be usable in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone but not MW multiplayer.

The patch also includes “various weapon adjustments.” It’s unclear what weapons have been tuned, but it could possibly include the new Cold War guns that were added in the season one update earlier this week.

This article will be updated whenever the full patch notes are available.