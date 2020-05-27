How to watch Twitch Rivals Call of Duty: Warzone Doritos Disruptor Series, hosted by TeePee

$10,000 is on the line for Duo teams.

It’s a really good time to be TeePee.

The former Call of Duty pro has blown up as a full-time streamer, posting nearly 30,000 subscribers on Twitch while playing Warzone on a daily basis. And now, he’s hosting his own tournament in a partnership with Twitch Rivals and Doritos.

10 events, $10,000 & @Doritos for Days!



Duo Squads take on the Doritos Disruptor Series powered by Twitch Rivals.@TylerTeeP hosts #LiveFromWarzone on May 28th at 1pm PT https://t.co/r12OY8A61k pic.twitter.com/NQzVHJ7bPb — Twitch Esports (@TwitchEsports) May 27, 2020

The Doritos Disruptor Series will feature five content creators as hosts—and Teep is first up. The series will feature multiple games, but Warzone is leading it off this week. Teep says that “some of the top streamers” on Twitch will participate.

The action will be hosted on TeePee’s Twitch channel, where he and fellow former pro Merk will commentate the action. Two teams of two will squad up and compete against each other to try to get more kills than the other duo.

The team that wins the tournament will face off against TeePee and Merk for even more bonus money.

TeePee says his two Twitch Rivals events will be called Teep’s Trials. It has a good ring to it and so does winning a share of $10,000—and a year’s supply of Doritos, too.

It begins on TeePee’s Twitch channel at 3pm CT on May 28.