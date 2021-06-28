How to watch Toronto Ultra’s $100,000 Canada Cup Warzone tournament

The big-money Call of Duty: Warzone tournaments just never end.

This week begins with a $100,000 tournament hosted by the Call of Duty League’s Toronto Ultra and its partner, Jack Link’s. The Toronto Ultra $100K Canada Cup will feature over 30 trio teams of some of the best Warzone players in the world facing off for the big prize pool.

WARZONE TOURNAMENT INCOMING! Get ready for the best #Warzone players in the world to duke it out for $100K 💰@jacklinkscan $100K Canada Cup

📅 June 28 & 29

🕒 3pm ET

📺 https://t.co/eTs2uGcaof #SooUltra pic.twitter.com/wuPEwHm9YH — Toronto Ultra (@TorontoUltra) April 29, 2021

The list of confirmed participants includes:

Teep

Karma

ZLaner

Rallied

IceManIsaac

Mutex

LEGIQN

BobbyPoff

Vikkstar

Pamaj

and more

Here’s how and when to tune in.

How to watch Toronto Ultra $100K Canada Cup

The tournament will take place over the course of two days, June 28 and 29, with both days of competition starting at 2pm CT. The main channel for the competition will be the Toronto Ultra’s YouTube page.

With most of the competitors included being big Twitch streamers who play Warzone on a daily basis, all of their channels and perspectives can be found in the Call of Duty: Warzone directory on Twitch where you can quickly and easily browse to choose who you want to watch.