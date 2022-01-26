How to watch Toronto Ultra $25,000 Payout Call of Duty: Warzone tourney

Call of Duty League pros and Warzone streamers will team up in a uniquely-formatted tournament run by the CDL’s own Toronto Ultra this week.

This is not your traditional Warzone tournament. The $25K Payout will be played across six matches all on Rebirth Island with the Resurgence ruleset. The winner of each game will win $2,000, plus the top three teams with the most kills at the end of the event will win prize money.

HERE WE GO! The Toronto Ultra $25K Payout is back and we're headed to #RebirthIsland 🏝️@CODLeague Pros and your favourite Streamers will go head to head for some cold hard cash 🤑



💰 $25,000 Prize Pool

🗓️ Jan 26th | 4pm EST

📺 https://t.co/PeRmYSBL4q pic.twitter.com/sr5GOlG9dl — Toronto Ultra (@TorontoUltra) January 19, 2022

With Resurgence, players respawn when they die as long as their teammates survive a counter that appears when their teammate is defeated. It creates more of a high-octane, fast-paced experience than traditional battle royale.

MerK and Maven will be casting the event and fans can also tune in to each player’s individual perspective to follow along with the action. It’s sure to be an intense day of action on Rebirth Island.

Here’s how to tune in to the show.

How to watch Toronto Ultra $25K Payout Warzone tourney

Image via @TorontoUltra

The fun will begin at 3pm CT on Jan. 26 and it will be broadcast on Toronto Ultra’s Twitch channel, as well as the personal channels of the competitors involved, found inside of the Warzone directory on Twitch.

There’s also a $10,000 prize to be divided among participants “based on number of total kills at the end of the tournament,” so there’s plenty of incentive to slay.